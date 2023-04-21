Barnett, Middleton, and Snyder Elevate to New Roles at DNO Produce

COLUMBUS, OH — DNO Produce (DNO), a leading provider of wholesale and fresh-cut produce, has recently promoted three associates: Deadra Barnett, Nick Middleton, and Doug Snyder. These individuals have demonstrated commitment to the company and played an integral role in propelling the success of DNO’s wholesale, fresh-cut processing, and logistics operations.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Deadra Barnett, Nick Middleton, and Doug Snyder to crucial leadership roles within our organization,” said Alex DiNovo, President and COO of DNO Produce. “Each of these individuals brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, along with a demonstrated track record of success within their respective fields. Under their guidance, we are confident that DNO will continue to build upon its reputation as a leading provider of high quality produce, while also furthering our commitment to food safety, process improvement, and operational excellence.”

Nick Middleton, Director of Procurement

Deadra Barnett, Director of Food Safety

Doug Snyder, Director of Warehousing and Logistics

Deadra Barnett has been promoted to Director of Food Safety. Barnett now oversees all aspects of food safety, regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and sanitation for DNO’s wholesale and affiliate FRESHEALTH’s fresh-cut processing operations. Barnett joined the DNO team in 2017 as Special Projects Manager, before rising to Regulatory Compliance Manager, Food Safety Manager, and now Director of Food Safety. A seasoned and dedicated food safety professional, Barnett has experience in production management, quality assurance, research and development, food safety management, ERP systems, and regulatory compliance. She leads DNO’s food safety leadership team, spearheading internal food safety initiatives and education development. Beyond her responsibilities at DNO, Barnett serves on the International Fresh Produce Association Food Safety Council and is a graduate of their Produce Safety Immersion Program.

Nick Middleton has been appointed as Director of Procurement. In his new capacity, Middleton will spearhead DNO’s procurement department, overseeing the sourcing of high-quality produce from domestic and international growers and managing the procurement team. With a distinguished 20-year track record in the produce industry, Middleton has earned a reputation for his produce expertise and trusted relationships with growers. He has contributed significantly to DNO’s process improvement initiatives, strengthened DNO’s grower and industry relationships, and expanded the company’s capacity to deliver the highest quality product to customers. Prior to joining DNO, Middleton held senior positions at Castellini Company and Crosset Company, where he was responsible for procurement and commodity management. This month, Middleton will join the Wholesaler-Distributors Council with the International Fresh Produce Association.

Doug Snyder will assume the role of Director of Warehousing and Logistics. Snyder continues to oversee the success of warehousing, inventory management, warehouse services, and transportation logistics as the leader of two key DNO teams. Since joining DNO in 2021, Snyder has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills by spearheading numerous process improvement initiatives that have extended beyond his departments. He has played a pivotal role in advancing DNO’s technology integration systems, resulting in advances in data integrity, reporting capacities, and capital improvement projects to accommodate the company’s rapid growth.

About DNO Produce

Committed to Healthy Made Easy, DNO Produce is a bulk and fresh-cut produce provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1989, the family-owned company provides fresh, healthy, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables across seventeen states. DNO’s FRESHEALTH product line offers individually packaged produce for school nutrition programs, food service operations, retail grab-n-go, and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoproduce.com.