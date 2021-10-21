Bobalu Berries Expands Sales Team

Bobby and RC Jones, Managing Partners of Bobalu Berries announced a new addition to their sales team as they continue to position the company on a growth track. Ryan Baird has joined the existing sales team led by Anthony Gallino, VP of Sales.

Ryan Baird has been in the produce industry for 20 years on the buy side previously with CH Robinson and Foodsource providing a strong base of industry knowledge and allowing him to compliment the team already in place.

“We are excited about adding Ryan to our team as a sales account manager before we finish out our fall season and begin building our 2022 program with key customers. The timing is perfect for him to be in on strategic meetings with our trading partners as we finalize our program next year” says Anthony Gallino, VP of Sales. “We have been very particular about building on this team as we continue to elevate our program and align with buyers”, adds Gallino.

“We are coming off a couple of challenging seasons with the Pandemic that has created labor shortages and rising costs throughout the industry, and the future is still uncertain” says Bobby Jones, managing partner. “What we do know is that our berries are in demand due to the quality and service we provide every day. Our professional sales team and strong retail partners are critical to our continued success and growth moving forward” adds Jones.

“I am excited to be working for a grower with a history of farming high quality California berries. My passion for produce sales, history of building relationships, and my integrity will complement a sales team that has set goals for strategic growth based on operational success” says Baird.

Baird brings a strong base of industry knowledge to the team. At CH Robinson he worked on an import supply program and was an account manager for customers in retail, whole sale and food service in the Monterey office after graduating from California State University Monterey Bay. Baird began at Bobalu Berries on October 18, 2021, and will be working from the Salinas area. Bobalu is headquartered in Oxnard, CA but currently their fall crop is coming from the Santa Maria region.