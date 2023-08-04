Bowery Accelerates Retail Footprint Growth with Whole Foods Market Expansion  

In-demand Bowery salad kits plus core products from lettuce to herbs will now be available in more than 150 Whole Foods Market stores this month

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company providing fresh produce to almost 1,900 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, today announces retail footprint expansion with Whole Foods Market. Bowery salad kits plus core products from lettuce to herbs, previously available at 50 stores in the Northeast, are now available at 150 Whole Foods Market stores up and down the East Coast.

“Demand for ready-to-eat, planet-positive meals is booming,” said Matt Williams, Chief Sales Officer, Bowery. “By expanding our retail footprint with Whole Foods Market, more shoppers will now have access to our growing portfolio of salad kits. It’s never been easier to grab a healthy meal on-the-go; just add dressing, reseal, shake, and eat up.”

Bowery is working to secure the future of food, connecting consumers to produce grown without pesticides with a focus on bold flavor and ultimate freshness. Three flavors of salad kits including Zesty Caesar, Avocado Ranch, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, all featuring a base of Crispy Leaf plus elevated, plant-forward toppings and a fork, will be available for convenient grab-and-go meals from select Whole Foods Market stores.

In addition to salad kits, customers can find Bowery’s core products including Basil, Baby Butter, Baby Romaine, Crispy Leaf and Baby Kale. All of Bowery’s indoor-grown crops are grown without pesticides and are no-need-to-wash.

This milestone comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth. Bowery increased its retail footprint by 19x between 2020 and 2023. The brand continues to pop up in unexpected places beyond retailers such as Citizens Bank Park, the first sports stadium in the country to offer Bowery’s salad kits, and sweetgreen locations in the tri-state area, featuring the Bowery bowl. As it expands, Bowery continues to report industry-leading efficiency gains, including improving the energy efficiency of its farm production by 35% in the last year. Bowery is committed to building a smarter way to secure the food of tomorrow, starting today.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in almost 1,900 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.