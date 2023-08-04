SEPC & Society of St. Andrew Provide Community Product Distribution in Macon, GA

Millen, Georgia – The Southeast Produce Council partnered with Society of St. Andrew to distribute free, nutritious produce during their 2nd annual community food distribution in Macon, Georgia on July 21st. Reinforcing their SEPC Cares initiative, SEPC member volunteers joined the SoSA team, in collaboration with Atrium Hospital, to provide much-needed provisions for the community.

“Thank you to the SEPC and many SEPC members for donating space, trucks, food, boxes, and volunteers for the Annual Macon Drop in Georgia. We distributed over 70,000 pounds of fresh produce to those experiencing hunger in Bibb County, GA. This year, we coordinated two trucks worth of donations from Florida, Georgia, and beyond! Thank you to Jear Logistics for providing the transportation from GA. Special thanks to Lane Southern Orchards and Mack Farms for providing the packing house space for members to deliver ahead of the event and Pratt AG for donating 3,000 boxes for volunteers to pack the food in.

Thank you to Bland Farms, Shuman Farms, Southern Valley, Freshway Produce, Pure Flavor, Titan Farms, Mack Farms, Lipman Family Farms, Del Monte Fresh Produce, Nickey Gregory Company, and Lane Southern Orchards!

Thanks to these members’ support, we could give 20 pounds of fresh food to over 3,700 families!!!”

~ Kelly Stainner, Society of St. Andrew – Florida

The Southeast Produce Council is extremely thankful for the generous support of their member companies who donated their time, energy, and resources to this worthy cause.

In addition to financial support as well as disaster relief donations, the SEPC is also honored to work with the Society of St. Andrew to donate all leftover food from Southern Exposure and Southern Innovations each year to help those who are hungry in the Southeast.

To learn more about SEPC Cares and how you can join the Southeast Produce Council in giving back to the community by educating others about the benefits of healthy eating and habits, visit seproducecouncil.com.

~

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.