Brighter Bites Launches New Storefront of Brand Merch.

Proceeds From Purchases Will Go Directly to Helping Families

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announces the launch of new items to its online storefront.

“We are happy to offer this selection of branded items to our supporters,” said Lindsay Jenkins, director of development at Brighter Bites. “We think it is such a fun way to raise awareness of our mission wherever you are!”

Brighter Bites opened the online storefront in hopes of further spreading their mission to bring fresh produce and nutrition education to families in need. All of the proceeds from the store go directly towards helping to create communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to achieve long-term health.

“With the holidays around the corner, now is the perfect time to get your hands on some Brighter Bites gear,” said Jenkins. “From aprons and hats to shirts, hoodies, and more, we have something for everyone to wear and show that they are a part of a movement encouraging healthier habits among all.”

To purchase items from Brighter Bites storefront, CLICK HERE and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube for more.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.