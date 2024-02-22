Brighter Bites Participates In Harvard Business School Agribusiness Seminar

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, recently participated in a Harvard Agribusiness Seminar as one of twelve case studies presented. Around 185 executives of food system-related firms from around the world attended to learn more about trends, challenges, demands, and opportunities within the current food system.

“We are thankful to Harvard Business School faculty and business leaders who provided invaluable input to strengthen our business model and achieve greater impact,” said Shreela V Sharma, Ph.D., RD, LD, and Brighter Bites co-founder.

As a case study participant, Brighter Bites was able to gather insight from various business professionals from around the world to help further its mission. Furthermore, attendees were educated and informed on Brighter Bites program and commitment to building communities of health nationwide.

“It was such a great honor to spend time with hundreds of extraordinary businesspeople from around the globe and receive expert feedback regarding Brighter Bites’ program and mission,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “It was an experience of a lifetime.”

The content and feedback that the nonprofit received during the seminar will be put forth to continue growing its presence across the nation to further support positive change in under-resourced communities.

“I am grateful to Harvard Business School for presenting the Brighter Bites case study during their 2024 Agribusiness Seminar,” said Lisa Helfman, founder and board chair of Brighter Bites. “Spending the week with these talented minds from all over the world brought to light new ideas and ways the Brighter Bites community can best serve more families. I know we will have a greater impact on the people who need it the most thanks to this dynamic group’s efforts!”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 60 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.