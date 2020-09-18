B&W Quality Growers Celebrates 150 Years of Success, Joins Prestigious Group of Long-Standing Food Brands

FELLSMERE, Fla. — B&W Quality Growers, the world’s largest grower of watercress, has entered an elite group of well-seasoned food companies that have been in business for more than 150 years. The distinguished brand, celebrating 150 years of success within the produce industry, can be found in the kitchens of chefs, consumers and foodservice operators across the country.

Starting as a company focused solely on growing watercress, B&W has spent the last century and a half mastering the consistent quality growth and flavor of highly perishable baby leaves. Since being founded in New Jersey in 1870 by Richard Salmon Baker and Richard Soltan, the company has evolved from growing just watercress to now providing customers with other popular greens like baby arugula, baby spinach and their new premium blend.

“It’s a true honor to sit among big historical brands like Tabasco®, Dole and Baker’s Chocolate that have been around for centuries. To be one of the very few produce-specific brands that have hit the 150 year milestone shows the dedication that B&W Quality Growers has to providing a superior product,” says Mark DeLeo, CEO of B&W Quality Growers. “We’ve worked diligently to gain the trust of our customers by providing a product that they can count on for freshness, quality and consistency. We look forward to continuing our journey for many more years to come.”

With operations based in Fellsmere, Florida and farms across eight states, B&W has created a sustainable year-round growing system that allows the growth of greens to take place where they are always in season and at the peak of freshness and flavor.

B&W’s nutritionally dense watercress, arugula, spinach and premium blend are grown, packed and shipped to retail, wholesale, foodservice and specialty customers that want to provide fresh, healthy and distinctively delicious leafy greens.

Additionally, B&W’s meaningful partnerships and certifications have helped the company thrive within the produce industry while helping the community and improving the environment. With key charity partners like Family Reach, an organization that provides financial assistance for cancer patients and their families, B&W is dedicated to helping nonprofits with donations, sponsorships and financial support.

For information about B&W Quality Growers, visit www.bwqualitygrowers.com.