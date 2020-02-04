Cal-Organic Farms Offers Limited Edition Red Bunch Carrots

BAKERSFIELD, CA —Cal-Organic Farms, the nation’s largest producer of organic vegetables, is now shipping organic red bunch carrots from Coachella, CA. A division of Grimmway Farms, Cal-Organic is offering its exclusive red bunch carrots for a limited time and supplies are expected to last until the end of March.

“Outstanding sweet flavor is what makes this variety truly unique. With solid red color through the root, Cal-Organic red carrots make for beautiful plate presentation providing vibrant table spreads,” said Bob Borda, Vice President of Organic Sales at Grimmway Farms.

The company is offering California-grown organic red bunch carrots in 12 and 24 count cases with green tops intact. An excellent source of vitamin A, red bunch carrots contribute to a balanced diet which can aid overall health and wellbeing and help consumers stick to their lifestyle goals for 2020. Favored by shoppers for their colorful appearance, these ruby-colored roots are one of dozens of fresh carrot products available from Grimmway and Cal-Organic Farms.

Cal-Organic’s limited red carrot program is fully integrated with their year-round vegetable program and Grimmway’s category-leading carrot business. This unique structure enables seamless ordering and single-stop loading, combining top quality with convenience for customers. For more information on red bunch carrots and other seasonal specialties, call Cal-Organic Sales at 661-845-3758 or reach out to your Grimmway sales representative.

About Grimmway Farms

Family-owned and headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.