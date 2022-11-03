Calavo Growers, Inc. Welcomes Tommy Padilla as Sr. Director of International Sales

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc., a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, announced the addition of Tommy Padilla to its Family of Fresh team, as Sr. Director of International Sales.

Danny Dumas, SVP and General Manager of Calavo’s Grown Division, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Tommy Padilla as Sr. Director of International Sales. Tommy has more than 12 years of experience in establishing and transforming International Sales and Sourcing teams and we are looking forward to continuing to build Calavo’s international presence under his leadership. “

“With Tommy’s help we are well positioned to support our international customers and expand (or broaden) our “Family of Fresh” products and services in the Asian and European markets. Tommy is a great addition to our team and we are excited to have an industry veteran join our family, “says Brian Kocher, CEO and President of Calavo.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.