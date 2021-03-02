International Africa Avocado Congress 2021

The Avocado Society of Kenya in collaboration with regional and international organizations in the Avocado value chain in Africa and beyond are pleased to announce to all stakeholders around the world that the first International Africa Avocado Congress (Avocado Africa 2021) will be held at The Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya on June 23rd – 25th 2021.



Avocado Africa: A Convergence of technology and business for increased competitiveness and trade.



The event will draw participation of Avocado sector stakeholders from all over the world. Avocado Africa 2021 is the largest convergence of stakeholders in the avocado sector in the world for Africa. It is a platform specifically aimed at stimulating trade, technology and knowledge transfer and sharing. Participants will include importers, exporters, producers and processors of avocados, suppliers of technologies, solutions and services to the avocado sector, food scientists, technicians and consultants, researchers, policy makers among other players in the value chain.



Please find attached the congress documents for your perusal and commitment. More information will be on our website www.avocadoafrica.com. The stands are few and you are encouraged to reserve yours as soon as possible.



We are looking forward to seeing you at the event.



Avocado Africa 2021: A convergence of technology and business for increased competitiveness and trade!

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.avocadoafrica.com

