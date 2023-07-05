Stemilt Champions Organic Cherries, Boosts Retail Opportunities Despite Economic Inflation

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Growing organic cherries isn’t a trend at Stemilt, it’s a commitment. Stemilt has been dedicated to growing fresh fruit organically under its Artisan Organics® brand since 1989 to meet the lifestyle needs of consumers who crave organics. Marketing director, Brianna Shales, explains how Stemilt’s Artisan Organics® cherry program presents opportunity for retailers to carry a brand that promises varieties of unmatched freshness and flavor to encourage consumer purchases during inflationary times.

“To create a high value organic cherry program for consumers, you need to carry a product that delivers on a promise to have the best flavor, firmness, and sugars,” says Shales. “Stemilt’s been farming organically for three decades and that experience guides our teams to artfully grow Artisan Organics® cherries for maximum quality that delights consumers.”

Stemilt Artisan Organics® cherries are grown in an optimal location like Stemilt Hill in Wenatchee, WA where warm days and cool nights make a place for cherries to develop firm textures and high brix. A combination of nutrient-rich compost and picking cherries at their most flavorful is something fourth generation cherry grower, Kyle Mathison, does to help grow organics cherries.

“Kyle has spent years perfecting a compost recipe for modern cherry varieties, like Skeena, to make them explode with flavors that will keep consumers coming back time and again,” says Shales. “Organic Skeena cherries are big, deep red in color, and have superior sweetness and freshness. If retailers can take advantage of this volume period in the first part of July, it will help drive impulse purchases for organic cherries during this time of inflation.”

Consumers are still investing in their personal health and the environment, which has proven that even despite inflationary pressures, they will come back for organic produce because it is better for people, the planet, and the economy, according to New Hope Network.

“Organic cherries are a niche in the category,” says Shales. “They are seasonal and generate a high dollar ring while appealing to the consumer who values organics. Shoppers aren’t going to buy organic cherries if the option isn’t there so use the July volume ramp up to promote organic cherries. This is a way to raise produce dollars in both cherry and organic categories.”

Draw attention to Stemilt’s Artisan Organics® cherries this season through packaging, ads, and prominent display space during peak volume in July. Pouch bags are a predominant vehicle for selling Artisan Organics® cherries with clamshells and top seal also available.

“Since organic cherries are such a niche item, let Stemilt focus on meeting the high-quality standards that will drive consumer impulse purchases so you can focus on seeing success in the category,” says Shales. “We understand organics represent something important to people and we’re happy to contribute Stemilt Artisan Organics® cherries that they can rely on for freshness and flavor.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.