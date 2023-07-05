VOIE VERTE Achieves an Optimal Washing Result With a New Line

The installation of the new line for washing lettuce grown by the French family company in one of its two existing production facilities required a particularly space-saving setup for the three washing machines. When the line was successfully put into operation by the team from INDUSTRADE, the KRONEN representation in France, this specially adapted setup represented high-precision work at its best, resulting in optimal washing results for even heavily soiled lettuce.

VOIE VERTE cultivates and sells lettuce, spinach, bean sprouts, pumpkin and squash in both supermarkets and its own stores. It also supplies catering establishments with raw produce and ready-to-eat, namely cut and washed, products. In the spring, the company, which is based near the French city of Lyon, replaced its previous processing line with a new, more efficient washing line comprised of a trimming table and three GEWA 4000 B PLUS HELICAL washing machines by KRONEN. When selecting the new processing solution for the VOIE VERTE team, two particularly important requirements needed to be met: a gentle yet thorough washing process resulting in a ready-to-eat product despite the large amount of soil on the lettuce before washing and low space requirements for the machines given that they were integrated into an existing production facility. Furthermore, the project needed to be completed within the shortest possible time frame.

The teams from INDUSTRADE and KRONEN adapted the setup of the washing line to fit into the limited space available and ensured that the machines were put into operation on time. “We are extremely proud of the quality of the machines and the work performed by the KRONEN and INDUSTRADE teams. The team of technicians worked in close cooperation with the different departments of our company to ensure that the product line was put into operation on time,” states José Carrion, Industrial Director of the VOIE VERTE Group, summarizing the project.

The washing line now processes much larger amounts of different types of lettuce per day. The GEWA 4000 B PLUS washing machines are each fitted with an insect and fine particle removal system, a lateral fine particle removal drum and the water management system (WMS) for a particularly efficient washing process, while the two front machines also feature KRONEN’s water recycling system. As a result, the machines not only reduce water consumption but also guarantee top-quality wash water.

After just a few weeks of initial use, VOIE VERTE is already pleased with its investment in the new washing machines and the excellent washing results provided, even in the case of heavily soiled lettuce. Thanks to increasing sales in its five shops, its growing business area of catering services and a high demand for fresh-cut products for catering establishments, the family company is continuing to grow at its two production locations. While doing so, VOIE VERTE always stays true to its corporate values: tradition, quality, freshness and closeness.

About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed, globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines, and fully automatic processing lines. The product program of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and salad processing: from preparing, peeling, cutting, washing, mixing, disinfection and drying to conveying, weighing and packaging. KRONEN also offers technical solutions for the processing of meat, sausage and fish, vegan products, baked goods, and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representations in more than 80 countries worldwide, and supplies its products to over 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 40 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN preserves traditional values such as quality awareness and relies on a sustainable, holistic approach for the hygienic, reliable, and efficient production of healthy food. KRONEN considers itself to be a think tank that provides innovative, customized solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.

For more information, please visit: www.kronen.eu