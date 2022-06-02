Casey Bloomquist and Travis Whitney Join the Germains North America Team

(Gilroy, CA): Germains Seed Technology recently welcomed Casey Bloomquist and Travis Whitney as two new Key Account Managers on the North American Commercial Team. As Key Account Managers, both Bloomquist and Whitney will act as customer liaisons for Germains through service, field trial programs, and strategic development to help drive new product innovation.

Casey Bloomquist will focus on accounts in California’s Central Valley and Santa Maria Valley as well as Arizona and Texas. Casey graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Agricultural Business and recently worked as an Assistant Ranch Manager at Grimmway Farms, farming both conventional and organic crops. He also played five years of professional baseball as a pitcher in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Travis Whitney will serve Germains customers in the Pacific Northwest region, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Travis has over 15 years of experience working in the vegetable seed industry, having held positions in product development, marketing, and sales, primarily for customers growing onions and carrots.

Kevin Walsh, Head of Commercial Operations for Germains Seed Technology, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome both Casey and Travis to our North America Commercial Team. Casey’s farming experience provides excellent insight into the customer’s perspective, while Travis’ many years in the vegetable seed industry will make him an invaluable member of our team. I am confident that together they will provide tremendous value to our company and our customers.”

About Germains Seed Technology

Serving the agriculture industry for over 150 years, Germains has sales offices and research facilities in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Germains Seed Technology is committed to delivering industry-leading innovative seed technologies for sugar beet, vegetable, and field crops for seed producers, dealers, and growers globally. For more information, go to germains.com.

