Celebrate 10 Years of Bite-Size Potato Category Growth With “My Tasteful Selections” Campaign

Tasteful Selections is celebrating its 10-year anniversary! Through positive partnerships, dedication and hard work, Tasteful Selections has evolved to its market-leading position as a grower and domestic and international supplier of bite-size potatoes.

Over the next several months, consumers can join in the continued celebration as Tasteful Selections revisits and celebrates each year of growth. The team will provide the inside scoop of the Tasteful Selections journey — through personal stories, prizes and a special “10th Day Giveaway.”

Tasteful Selections in February reflects on growing practices fine-tuned in the 10 years since it was established.

“We do all our own growing operations. We do the tillage work, the planting, the growing and the harvesting,” said Kelly Kuball, Tasteful Selections Director of Seed Procurement and Variety Development. “We do everything that needs to be done so we get the best varieties in the bag. Truly the heart and soul from every single person in this company goes into bringing our potatoes to market.”

This month consumers have multiple chances to win bite-size potatoes and prizes, including three prizes that can help grow the perfect flavors to add to your bite-size potatoes. Prizes this month include an indoor herb growing kit, an eight-piece gardening toolset and a superior-stainless watering sprayer.

Tasteful Selections also is continuing its “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of this and every month in 2020.

Continue the celebration with Tasteful Selections and visit TastefulSelections.com.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.