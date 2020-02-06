Chiquita Sponsors Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon and Brings Unique Composting Opportunity for Athletes & Spectators

Fort Lauderdale, FL – For the first time ever, Chiquita, the leading banana company, is teaming up with the nations’ only Healthy Way of Life Brand, Life Time, as the official sponsor of the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon. Near Chiquita’s North America headquarters, the brand will be supporting this local event by fueling athletes with its delicious Chiquita bananas throughout their course journey, as well as participating in the race and cheering on runners at a Chiquita tent on site.

“Bananas have long been known of as a healthy and nutritious post-race snack and we are delighted to partner with such an iconic brand to keep runners fueled with the healthy sugars and energy boosting nutrients they need,” said Frankie Ruiz, Chief Running Officer at Life Time. “Chiquita’s devotion to the planet through its new composting partnership with Miami Dade College aligns so well with our increased green initiatives this year and we are excited to have them on-board and also cheering on our runners throughout race day.”

Chiquita bananas are a popular source of energy for runners and will be available for marathon participants from the starting line, through the Port of Miami and South Beach grand finish line. Once runners have enjoyed their energizing snack, they’re encouraged to support Chiquita’s sustainability initiatives by recycling the banana peel in one of several Chiquita recycling bins. The brand has joined forces with the local Miami Dade College’s composting program to repurpose these banana peels as soil for garden projects around the city.

“Miami Dade College is happy to be teaming up with Chiquita to find a meaningful purpose for the marathon runner’s discarded banana peels,” said Professor Theresa Chormanski of the College’s Landscape Technology Program. “Chiquita’s commitment to sustainability and recycling aligns perfectly with our composting efforts throughout Miami. Corporations setting an example for sustainability strongly encourages everyday citizens to do the same in their homes.”

“Chiquita bananas contain essential nutrients that not only help boost a runner’s energy before a race, but also helps the body repair itself after a strenuous run or workout,” said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our neighbors at the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon for the first time to fuel its runners and celebrate their accomplishments as they cross the finish line.”

In addition to promoting healthy snacking and sustainability at the race, Chiquita is also proud to be supporting one of its own employees participating in the race. Frederick Cheng, Senior Administrative Manager, will be representing the brand as he tackles the more than 13-mile-long course.

“I’m extremely thankful to be working for a brand that is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle, while encouraging its employees to get involved in its fitness initiatives,” said Cheng. “Both the support from the Chiquita team and the nutrients from our delicious, yellow bananas will be pushing me to accomplish my goal of completing the half-marathon.”

Chiquita is also encouraging Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon attendees to stop by its tent to say hello, cheer on runners and even participate in pre- and post-run stretches with the iconic Bananaman. For more information on Chiquita’s fitness and recycling initiatives, visit www.ChiquitaBrands.com. To learn more about Chiquita’s sustainability initiatives, click here.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company employing 20,000 people across 25 countries. Serving nearly 70 countries, Chiquita provides consumers and customers with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. Chiquita helps create a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability in all its business practices under the “Behind the Blue Sticker” initiative. Starting in the 1990s, Chiquita was the pioneer in promoting good farming practices and continues to help protect the environment and support farming communities by working under better-than-industry standard agricultural work practices. Chiquita bananas are fat-free and cholesterol-free and are a great source of potassium and vitamins.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across more than 150 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation’s only Healthy Way of Life brand, the company is focused on encompassing the full spectrum of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for all ages. In addition to its athletic lifestyle resorts and Athletic Events portfolio, Life Time is expanding its brand to include Life Time Work coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information, visit lifetime.life.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 174 nations and 69 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy’s College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” since the program’s inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.