Tasteful Selections Introducing Potatoes Your Way at IFPA

Arvin, CA —Tasteful Selections®, a specialty potato brand from RPE LLC, continues to innovate to stay ahead of the evolving needs of retailers and consumers by introducing its new product, Potatoes Your Way™. Recognizing that consumers search for potato-cooking solutions and recipe inspiration an average of 6,600 times each month, this product addresses a critical need for simplicity in the kitchen. Potatoes Your Way offers a hassle-free cooking experience, presenting 16 oz. of fresh Honey Gold® potatoes paired with carefully crafted seasoning, all packaged in a sustainable fiber tray. This innovative offering combines consumer insights with culinary trends, providing value and convenience at a competitive price point.

Available in Garlic Parsley (a delightful combination of savory garlic, and parsley) and Zesty Italian Herb (a vibrant, rustic herb mix with a hint of red pepper warmth). From crispy air fryer creations to quick microwave solutions and creamy mashed potatoes to flawlessly roasted, the possibilities are endless. The multi-purpose, recyclable, and compostable tray can be used for microwaving, cutting, prepping, and presenting the potatoes.

“After overcoming pandemic-related hurdles and prioritizing the availability of potatoes on supermarket shelves, RPE has reinvigorated its dedication to innovation.” Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President of Brand & Category Excellence, states. “Our team at RPE has conducted extensive culinary and consumer research to explore the optimal potato preparation methods and identify seasonings that offer a flavorful experience, ultimately delivering a blend of taste, convenience, and variety.” Industry research shows consumers crave potatoes that are convenient, easy to cook, and available in smaller portions, with access to recipe ideas. At home, preferences lean towards mashed, baked, and roasted varieties. Understanding these preferences, the RPE team focused on extensive culinary and consumer research.

Potatoes Your Way will be available in limited release starting October 2023, with full-scale availability slated for January 2024. However, we will be showcasing Potatoes Your Way at the IFPA show in Anaheim October 20-21; come visit us at booth #1463 and sample YOUR way.

About Tasteful Selections®:

Tasteful Selections® is a pioneering leader in the bite-size potato industry, dedicated to delivering premium-quality, innovative, and sustainable potato products. With a passion for culinary excellence, Tasteful Selections® continuously strives to surprise and delight food enthusiasts with its diverse potato varieties, exceptional flavor experiences and unmatched convenience.

About RPE:

RPE was established in 1971, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and bite-size potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® bite-size potato and Farmer’s Promise commodity brands.