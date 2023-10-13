CMI’s Kanzi Apples Presents New Global Branding

Wenatchee, WA: At the upcoming Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, scheduled for October 20th-21st, CMI is poised to introduce a fresh new look for Kanzi® apples. Danelle Huber, CMI’s Senior Marketing Manager, shares that besides their primary booth inside at #869, CMI’s Activation Station (outside at #7000) spotlights the updated Kanzi® branding.

“Revamping the Kanzi® design aligns U.S. Kanzi® apples with the success of the global brand,” explains Huber. “The splash graphic behind the apple represents energy, excitement, action—all the ways Kanzi® will invigorate your life with its intense, exceptional flavor. Paired with the catchy call to action—‘Yes You Kanzi!’—it’s sure to engage.” CMI’s Activation Station allows visitors to check out the new branding firsthand, participate in games, and socialize, Huber adds.

Wenatchee’s superb weather conditions produced what Loren Foss, CMI’s Sales Manager, calls a ‘vintage’ crop. “Our Kanzi® harvest is underway and we’re excited for our customers to taste the intense flavor and superior texture of Kanzi® apples,” says Foss, who adds that they’ve had the best setup this season to produce fantastic eating fruit with excellent flavor and crunch. “Warm days and cool nights, delivering an optimal temperature split, produced perfect apple-growing weather.”

Huber also emphasizes that Kanzi® apples are the optimal choice for apple pies; with the holiday baking season just around the corner, retailers should seize this opportunity. “Our Flavogram® program educates shoppers about high-flavor branded varieties they might not know,” Huber says, “empowering them to explore new varieties and trade up to premium choices like Kanzi®–an elevated alternative to the traditional Granny Smith for apple pies.”

At their indoor booth, CMI will showcase a Flavogram® display, providing user-friendly insights on Kanzi® with easy tools so shoppers can compare apples to apples.

About CMI Orchards CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of premium-quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide. www.cmiorchards.com