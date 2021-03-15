CMI Orchards Reports Strong Sales Growth of Branded Apples; Envy and Jazz Leading The Charge

Wenatchee, WA – CMI Orchards has announced strong branded apple sales growth for several of its brands.

Jazz™ apples have jumped into the second position for branded apple sales across the United States, with an overall increase of 13% in sales dollars representing 24% in volume over the latest 52-week period according to Nielsen scan data ending January 23, 2021. Jazz™ apples currently account for 21% of the U.S. branded apple category sales.

Envy™ apples showed similar success, with growth in volume of 8% year-over-year and a 10% growth in sales dollars. Envy™ apples account for 22% of the branded apple category in overall sales.

Jazz™ and Envy™ are marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy and have historically held the top-performing positions for all branded apples.

“Jazz™ and Envy™ join Ambrosia as three of our strongest specialty apples. Consumers are looking for their next favorite apple and CMI Orchards provides outstanding options. Jazz™ offers a fantastic sweet and refreshing eating experience, as a snack and in the kitchen. Envy™ is consistently a stand-out favorite, offering unmatched flavor with its sweet and crunchy bite, consistently good eating quality, and gorgeous red color,” explained CMI Orchards Marketing Specialist Danelle Huber.

“CMI prides itself on making calculated decisions when bringing on new licensed apples to enhance our manifest and has a strong track record of backing the winners,” said CMI Orchards Brand Manager Rochelle Bohm. “With three of America’s top-selling apple brands, plus KIKU®, Kanzi®, Smitten®, Pacific Rose®, and EverCrisp® – many of which regularly fall in the top 10 of all branded apples, CMI is the go-to supplier of branded apples that deliver an outstanding eating experience with proven sales performance.”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the largest growers, packers, and shippers of premium Washington State apples, pears, and cherries. Selling the fresh fruit produced by its owners and partners in Washington State, the CMI Orchards team is dedicated to delivering the best tasting, highest-quality fruit to customers throughout the United States and the world.

