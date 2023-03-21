Central Valley Business Expands “Ugly” Fruit Business to Farmersville

REEDLEY – To ensure that “ugly” fruit has a chance on store shelves instead of ending up in waste bins, a local business continues to further its reach across the Central Valley as well as the nation.

Originally started in Kingsburg, The Ugly Co. expanded into Farmersville last year in March. By purchasing a manufacturing plant in the town, company founder Ben Moore said the business will have an easier time processing its fruit products at a high level and skill. Once the remodeling and rebuilding part of the plant is complete, Moore said it’s expected to get up and running in May.

“Farmersville is really proud to have us set up shop there now, and we’re really proud to be part of that community as well,” Moore said. “I really can’t say enough about how important it is to be doing this right in our backyard.”

