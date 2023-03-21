Economic Value of Fresh Produce Imports From Mexico to US to Exceed $53B by 2030

Fresh produce imports from Mexico, which are a major source of economic activity in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas and throughout the U.S., are expected to grow substantially in coming years, according to a recent report from the Center for North American Studies, CNAS, at Texas A&M University.

“Produce imports from Mexico will continue to increase over the next several years, and much of this growth will be seen through land ports in Texas,” said Luis Ribera, Ph.D., CNAS director, Bryan-College Station.

Ribera, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics in Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station, was one of the report’s authors. Others who contributed to the report included Dean McCorkle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension program specialist, Landyn Young, CNAS program coordinator, and Dan Hanselka, AgriLife Extension program specialist – all with the department.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas A&M AgriLife Today