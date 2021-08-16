CFIA: Certain Broccoli-Containing Deli Products Recalled Due to Listeria Monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON – Industry is recalling certain broccoli-containing deli products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below. 

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodesAdditional Info / Distribution
NoneCrunch Mix DlxVariableStarting with 0235278All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBrocc/Cauli/CarrotVariableStarting with 0282038All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBroccoli FlorettesVariableStarting with 0208203All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBroccoli & Cauliflower FlorettesVariableStarting with 0208183All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVeggie Stir Fry MixVariableStarting with 0208551All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVegetable Tray SSVariableStarting with 0252793All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCelebration Veg Tray W/O DipVariableStarting with 0282995All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCelebration Veg Tray FSVariableStarting with 0203006All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneMaple Leaf Vegetable CaroVariableStarting with 0260116All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCanada Day TrayVariableStarting with 0260116All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVeggie MightVariableStarting with 0265589All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneRainbow Veggie PlatterVariableStarting with 0265583All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVegetable Nibbler Tray SquareVariableStarting with 0208673All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVeg Nibbler Tray  14IN SquareVariableStarting with 0208675All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBroccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains BaconVariableStarting with 0235231All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBroccoli & Cauliflower FlorettesVariableStarting with 0208183All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCelebration Swt Veg Tray1000 gStarting with 0208688All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneLrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip2.2 kgStarting with 0208147All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCelebration Veg Tray LgVariableStarting with 0254589All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneCelebration Vegetable Carousel950 gStarting with 0282997All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneVeggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large1.95 kgStarting with 0265680All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBroccoli & Bacon Salad with CheddarVariableStarting with 0227162All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SSVariableStarting with 0217172All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBacon Broccoli SaladVariableStarting with 0267332All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
NoneBacon Broccoli Salad SSVariableStarting with 0227332All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
HartlandValufoodsSmall VeggieVariableStarting with 230001All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB
HartlandValufoodsLarge VeggieVariableStarting with 250001All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
HartlandValufoodsPasta SaladVariableStarting with 233357All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
HartlandValufoodsBroccoli SaladVariableStarting with 232348All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

