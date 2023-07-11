Church Brothers Farms Hires New Vice President of Raw Product Procurement (US/Mexico)

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced that Art Munoz has returned to the company to serve as Vice President of Raw Product Procurement (US/Mexico).

Munoz has over 20 years of raw material sourcing experience, both domestically and internationally (MX). He was previously with Taylor Farms (Retail) as a Director of Ag Ops, and prior to that had been part of the Church Brothers team for nearly 12 years. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with a degree in Agricultural and Managerial Economics.

In his new role, Munoz will be responsible for leading all raw product procurement activities throughout the global organization, and will support the company’s business strategy of developing a supply chain that ensures a continuous and coordinated supply of raw material.

“As we’ve grown, it became clear that we needed a leader who could tie together the flow of products between our regions, balance supply, and buy/sell to make sure our service levels are the best they can be,” said Brian Church, Chief Executive Officer for Church Brothers Farms. “Art and I worked side by side for a long time, and with his attention to detail and analytical mind, he’s the perfect person for the job. I’m really glad he’s coming back to the Church Brothers family.”

