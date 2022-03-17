Church Brothers, LLC Appoints Susanne Klose as Senior Director of Research and Development

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers announces the appointment of Susanne Klose as Senior Director of Research and Development.

She has a strong scientific background working for UC Davis, Iowa State University and universities in Germany paired with over two decades of experience in agronomy, field research, cultivar selection, post-harvest technology, product and packaging innovation, quality and process improvement and process digitalization in the fresh cut industry.

Susanne Klose worked as Director of Research and Development for Fresh Del Monte Produce/Fresh Leaf Farms supporting leafy greens operations globally and for Chiquita/Fresh Express in North America.

Klose received a M.S. Degree in Agricultural Engineering and a Ph.D. Degree in Soil Science from the Martin-Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (Germany) and a Doctor of Science Degree in Life Sciences from the Technical University in Dresden (Germany). She worked as a Principal Scientist in the Plant Science Department of UC Davis for over 6 years before joining the produce industry.

Brian Church, Chief Executive Officer at Church Brothers commented, “We are thrilled to have Susanne on board. Susanne brings invaluable expertise and a solid, science-based perspective to the organization that will ensure we are well-positioned for continued growth in the industry.”

