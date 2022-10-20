Church Brothers Redesigns Ready to Use Lettuce Clamshells

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms redesigned their Ready to Use Washed & Trimmed lettuce clamshells to directly communicate the benefits of these products to consumers. These eye-catching clamshells aim to leave a mark with their bold and colorful graphics along with a new peel and reseal functionality.

Rebranded to highlight their ease of use and variety of applications, these products give consumers 100% usable product and reduce kitchen labor while providing a fresh, healthful eating experience. These items offer the ready to use convenience of fully washed and trimmed lettuces. Additionally, the new resealable clamshell reduces plastic use by 30% and helps maintain long lasting freshness across multiple uses.

“The easier it is for consumers to understand what they can do with these ready to use products, the more likely they are to buy into them,” comments VP of Retail Business Development, Alex McCloskey. “A recently conducted national survey found that consumers prefer our new packaging three to one, compared to competitive brands. We wanted this packaging to scream ‘convenience and ease of use’.”

The value added convenience and versatility of these products make it a unique product line to add to your lettuce category. Church Brothers’ Retail Specialty Lettuce line also includes Petite Romaine and Little Gem lettuces. Check out these products and more at this month’s IFPA show in booth #4053.

