Continental Grain Company Invests in Agroberries to Accelerate the Company’s Global Expansion Plans

NEW YORK–Continental Grain Company (“Conti”) announced today an investment in Agroberries (the “Company”), a leading global vertically integrated berries player. Agroberries commercializes over 50,000 tons of berries per year to a blue-chip customer base primarily in North America and Europe, sourced from its landbank of more than 2,000 hectares and a diverse network of third-party growers. The Company’s agricultural footprint spans across five different countries, including some of the world’s most productive regions.

Wellness and demographic trends continue to drive strong momentum for fresh produce consumption. Given their high nutritional value, demand for fresh berries has continued to climb, making them one of the fastest growing fresh produce categories at retail stores globally. As a result, customers are seeking year-round suppliers of high-quality berries.

Conti’s investment will enable Agroberries to expand its production assets and global distribution capabilities, both organically and inorganically, as well as accelerate the roll-out of proprietary varietals further strengthening the Company’s year-round offering across berry categories. As a long-term partner, Conti will use its international network, M&A resources, and operational expertise to support Agroberries’ strategic development initiatives.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries, highlighted: “I’m excited about the possibilities arising from our partnership with Conti, and confident it will accelerate our global expansion plans, give our customers increased access to our novel proprietary varieties, and offer exciting professional development opportunities for our management team.”

Carlos Poblete and Ignacio Sanz serve as Co-Heads of Latin America for Conti. Carlos commented: “We have known the leadership team of Agroberries for years and believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on a wide range of growth opportunities going forward.”

Ignacio added: “We are excited to partner with Agroberries and support the next phase of the Company’s global expansion. Agroberries has established itself as a high-quality supplier in the markets it currently serves, and we intend to further grow the business through acquisitions that expand the Company’s geographic reach.”

About Agroberries

Founded in 1996, Agroberries is a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and global distributor of fresh berries, catering year-round to a blue-chip customer base of leading retailers throughout the world. With headquarters in Chile, and marketing companies in the United States and the Netherlands, the company offers a competitive and top-quality supply of both conventional and organic berries.

Agroberries is a globally recognized leader and pioneer in berry production, harvest, and packing techniques. The company owns farms and state-of-the-art packing facilities in both hemispheres and has a strong network of strategic alliances with trusted partners globally. The company’s owners, directly involved as part of the management team are deeply committed to reliability and product quality, and have developed a well-established, controlled, and diversified berry business platform. Visit www.agroberries.cl to learn more.

About Continental Grain Company

Continental Grain Company (“Conti”) is a privately‐owned global investor, owner and operator of companies with more than 200 years of history across the food and agribusiness spectrum. We create long-term value by applying deep industry knowledge, capital and talent to businesses ranging from established market leaders to promising innovators.

We build platforms that leverage our strategic expertise in food production, processing, and distribution to source proprietary deals, working alongside trusted partners and supporting strong management teams. We bring a long‐term ownership mindset, concentrating on investment and operating plans that create enduring value and a sustainable, efficient and nutritional food supply chain.

Conti brings people, ideas and resources together to build the businesses that will feed the world. Visit www.continentalgrain.com to learn more.