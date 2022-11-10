Agroberries to Invest €40M to Expand Farming Operations into Morocco and Support European Growth

LONDON — Agroberries Limited (“Agroberries”), a leading global vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of berries with a best-in-class portfolio of owned and proprietary berry genetic varieties, began operations in Morocco.

Agroberries’ farming operations in Morocco will support its fast-growing European marketing platform by complementing its existing offerings for its clients across the United Kingdom and the European Union.

As one of the largest berry marketers in the world, the company supplies a broad retail client base from a combination of its own farming operations that span across more than 2,500 hectares globally, and a vast network of third-party growers across all berry categories.

The first phase of Agroberries’ strategy in Morocco includes the planting of ~300 hectares of blueberries in three different regions, representing a total investment of €40 million. Planting has begun and will continue through 2023. In the coming years, the company intends to further expand its grower network via licensing of its proprietary varieties with a goal of reaching a total of ~1,000 hectares across berry categories.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries highlighted, “Our investment in Morocco is a natural next step in our global expansion plan as a leading berry grower and marketer. This move leverages our deep agronomical expertise, partnership approach and will help us to continue supplying our European customers year-round with the highest quality berries.”

About Agroberries

Founded in 1996, Agroberries is a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and global distributor of fresh berries, catering year-round to a blue-chip customer base of leading retailers throughout the world. With headquarters in Chile, and marketing companies in the United States and the Netherlands, the company offers a competitive and top-quality supply of both conventional and organic berries.

Agroberries is a globally recognized leader and pioneer in berry production, harvest, and packing techniques. The company owns farms and state-of-the-art packing facilities in both hemispheres and has a strong network of strategic alliances with trusted partners globally. The company’s owners, directly involved as part of the management team are deeply committed to reliability and product quality, and have developed a well-established, controlled, and diversified berry business platform. Visit www.agroberries.cl