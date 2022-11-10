Agroberries to Invest €40M to Expand Farming Operations into Morocco and Support European Growth

Agroberries Produce November 10, 2022

LONDON — Agroberries Limited (“Agroberries”), a leading global vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of berries with a best-in-class portfolio of owned and proprietary berry genetic varieties, began operations in Morocco.

Agroberries’ farming operations in Morocco will support its fast-growing European marketing platform by complementing its existing offerings for its clients across the United Kingdom and the European Union.

As one of the largest berry marketers in the world, the company supplies a broad retail client base from a combination of its own farming operations that span across more than 2,500 hectares globally, and a vast network of third-party growers across all berry categories.

The first phase of Agroberries’ strategy in Morocco includes the planting of ~300 hectares of blueberries in three different regions, representing a total investment of €40 million. Planting has begun and will continue through 2023. In the coming years, the company intends to further expand its grower network via licensing of its proprietary varieties with a goal of reaching a total of ~1,000 hectares across berry categories.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries highlighted, “Our investment in Morocco is a natural next step in our global expansion plan as a leading berry grower and marketer. This move leverages our deep agronomical expertise, partnership approach and will help us to continue supplying our European customers year-round with the highest quality berries.”

About Agroberries

Founded in 1996, Agroberries is a leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and global distributor of fresh berries, catering year-round to a blue-chip customer base of leading retailers throughout the world. With headquarters in Chile, and marketing companies in the United States and the Netherlands, the company offers a competitive and top-quality supply of both conventional and organic berries.

Agroberries is a globally recognized leader and pioneer in berry production, harvest, and packing techniques. The company owns farms and state-of-the-art packing facilities in both hemispheres and has a strong network of strategic alliances with trusted partners globally. The company’s owners, directly involved as part of the management team are deeply committed to reliability and product quality, and have developed a well-established, controlled, and diversified berry business platform. Visit www.agroberries.cl

Related Articles

Produce

Berries are Top Trending Fruit for Memorial Day

FullTilt Marketin Produce May 24, 2022

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and in addition to honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, many Americans gather with family and friends and celebrate with food.  A recent social media and web analysis of fruit-based recipes highlights the fact that the most fashionable food is red, white and blue with berries marking the most popular online fruit across the United States for Memorial Day.

Produce

Driscoll’s Announces Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour Across Top Berry- Loving Region in America

Driscoll’s Produce July 27, 2022

Driscoll’s is announcing its Berry Mobile Tour across the Northeastern U.S., including stops in New York and Boston, as part of its Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign. Berry lovers in these areas can enjoy free delicious berry treats, fun photo opportunities, and more, to create memories and form special moments of connection with Only the Finest Berries™.

Produce

Continental Grain Company Invests in Agroberries to Accelerate the Company’s Global Expansion Plans

Continental Grain Company / Agroberries Produce January 20, 2022

Agroberries commercializes over 50,000 tons of berries per year to a blue-chip customer base primarily in North America and Europe, sourced from its landbank of more than 2,000 hectares and a diverse network of third-party growers. The Company’s agricultural footprint spans across five different countries, including some of the world’s most productive regions.