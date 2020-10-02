Naturipe Foods Announces New Vice President and General Manager

Estero, FL – Naturipe Foods is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Bellan as the division’s new Vice President and General Manger. In his role, Bellan will manage and direct the company’s sales of world-class processed fruit products. This position will initiate, lead, plan and execute against strategic sales and business development plans for the product category of processed berries, fruits, and vegetables to a broad spectrum of market channels.

A 13-year industry veteran, Bellan’s expertise in frozen and fresh foods, strategic planning and cross functional business development made him a clear fit to take on this role.

“Naturipe has a remarkable history, business model and strong core company values. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s growth,” said Bellan. “The prospect to steward the value-added frozen division is motivating and an excellent challenge.”

“We are excited to have Jason join our senior management team,” said Juan Ignacio Allende, Chairman of the Board of Naturipe Foods. “His depth of business development experience and attention to customer service are significant to the execution of Naturipe Foods’ strategic growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining Naturipe Foods, Bellan served as VP of Customer Development for Fresh Food Group, Walmart National Account Director for Ready Pac, and held several roles with Nestle USA. Bellan is from Cincinnati, OH and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business/Marketing from Miami University in Oxford, OH.

About Naturipe:

The Naturipe Family of Companies are all farmer-owned producers and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local™ conventional and organic fruit.