CUB Partners with Afresh to Bring Fresher Produce to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO and STILLWATER, MN – Afresh Technologies, an AI-driven technology company building solutions that are transforming the fresh food supply chain, and CUB, one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores, have partnered to bring Afresh’s Fresh Operating System into select stores across the greater Minneapolis–Saint Paul area. The partnership will help optimize produce operations, allowing them to reduce shrink, increase sales, and deliver fresher produce to their consumers.

CUB is integrating the first and only AI-powered solution optimized for the complexity of fresh produce into its daily operations so that its produce managers can more effectively manage the unpredictable nature of fresh foods, making more accurate orders and increasing the longevity of its fresh produce before it even leaves the store.

“We’re focused on providing our customers with a fresh and healthy experience every time they enter our stores. This commitment also extends to offering consumers the widest selection of fresh produce, as well as reducing food waste and driving positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Mike Stigers, CUB CEO.

“We chose Afresh over other solutions because of their modern cloud-based architecture, non-reliance on perpetual inventory, and the ease of integration. We want to transform our fresh departments, and Afresh is the best for that job,” adds Luke Anderson, CIO.

“Afresh is using an innovative approach to solve problems that have historically been overlooked and not yet solved,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder, Afresh. “Working with CUB is a natural fit for Afresh, with our shared goals of reducing food waste and increasing access to fresh food. Through our AI-driven approach built specifically for fresh, we will help CUB transform its fresh departments and remain competitive; for years to come.”



CUB will use Afresh software to see significant reductions in food waste, achieve superior freshness and in-stock rates, and increase operating margins. Stores using Afresh have reduced food waste by 25% and out of stocks by 80% and increased sales by 3% on average across their chain, month after month.

About Afresh Technologies

Afresh is on a mission to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh, nutritious food with the first Fresh Operating System built specifically to overcome fresh food’s challenges. With Afresh, grocery retailers like Heinen’s, Winco, and Fresh Thyme order billions of dollars of perishables every year while reducing millions of pounds of food waste and increasing sales with fresher food that lasts longer at home. Afresh, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com.

About Cub Foods

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization, which is owned by parent company UNFI, operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois, each of which offers a wide selection of fresh products and great values throughout the store to meet consumer’s everyday grocery needs. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on Twitter® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.