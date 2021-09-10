Revol Greens Pioneering New Line of Premium Greenhouse-Grown Salad Kits

TEHACHAPI, CALIF. — Offering one of the most robust selections of greenhouse-grown lettuce products in North America, Revol Greens is now trailblazing into a new category in the greenhouse arena with their innovative line of value-added salad kits featuring their premium whole leaf lettuces. Meeting consumer demand for more fresh and convenient meal options, Revol Greens’ premium salad kits include four custom-curated salad varieties boasting popular and on-trend flavors paired with a mix of high-quality ingredients and dressings. The line will hit shelves along the West Coast in early October (SRP $4.99). Each of Revol Greens’ greenhouse-grown salad kits contain two servings and range between 160 and 200 calories per serving.

Focused on food safety, all Revol Greens’ lettuce varieties follow the company’s proprietary Grown Clean and Green™ process in an animal and pest-free environment, which is free of any pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals. The salad kits will be offered in two styles, including organic for the West Coast and conventional in the Midwest.

“Whether at home or heading back into the office, busy consumers have recently driven a double-digit increase in demand for bold, fresh flavors and convenient, healthy solutions to keep things interesting while making meal preparation easier,” says Brendon Krieg, Vice President at Revol Greens. “Starting with our unique whole baby leaf lettuce with no filler, we then sourced the best-of-the best ingredients – from dairy land cheese to plant-based toppings from sweet to savory, which we complemented with our premium dressing recipes. Everything about these salads was thoughtfully selected for maximum taste, quality, and satisfaction.”

The Greenhouse Grown Salad Kit flavors include:

Southwest Baja – Crisp baby green leaf and romaine lettuce, shredded Monterey jack cheese, tri-color tortilla strips, and sweet dried corn with a spicy Southwest dressing

– Crisp baby green leaf and romaine lettuce, shredded Monterey jack cheese, tri-color tortilla strips, and sweet dried corn with a spicy Southwest dressing (Green) House Caesar – Crunchy green leaf, romaine lettuce and arugula, shredded sharp parmesan cheese, and crispy garlic parmesan croutons with robust and creamy Caesar dressing

– Crunchy green leaf, romaine lettuce and arugula, shredded sharp parmesan cheese, and crispy garlic parmesan croutons with robust and creamy Caesar dressing Sesame Ginger Fusion – Crisp spring mix and green cabbage, shredded carrots, honey sesame sticks and crunchy sliced almonds with a tangy ginger carrot vinaigrette

– Crisp spring mix and green cabbage, shredded carrots, honey sesame sticks and crunchy sliced almonds with a tangy ginger carrot vinaigrette Sweet Poppy Kale Blend – Sweet and tender baby kale and butter lettuce, sliced radicchio, crunchy sliced almonds, and sweet dried cranberries with a creamy lemon poppyseed dressing

To learn more about Revol’s Grown Clean and Green™ process and find products, visit RevolGreens.com.

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in Minnesota, California and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows more than 13 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.