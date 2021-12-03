Cynara: Artichoke Convenience at Your Fingertips

PORT CHESTER, New York – Cynara USA, Inc. prides themselves on being anything and everything artichoke. They are growers, producers, innovators, distributors and have successfully taken artichokes from intimidating to convenient without compromising flavor, quality or food safety. Their latest innovations, Artichoke Chyps and Artichoke Delights, provide a delicious and unexpected way to eat artichokes.

Artichoke Delights are fresh-packed hearts presented in a sustainable and ready-to-eat tray. The packaging is BPA-free, microwavable and shelf-stable. Prepared in various sizes and flavor options, they are ideal for appetizers, salads, side dishes, tapas and are enough for a hearty snack or a light meal. They are naturally gluten free, keto friendly, vegan, non-GMO verified and contain zero trans-fats. Perfect for busy lifestyles as Americans return to school and routine.

First-of-its-kind snacking experience, Artichoke Chyps are the first artichokes in the form of a chip. They are a favorite among shoppers seeking keto-friendly, clean, wholesome snacks and are packed to enjoy in a resealable, recyclable, gusseted bag. “They hit a lot of the important boxes: rich in vitamins, gluten free, non-GMO, all natural, high in fiber and 100% plant based,” said Nina Kalandadze, General Manager of Cynara USA, Inc.

Artichokes may be labor-intensive vegetables to grow and eat, but they’re one of the most nutrient-dense and diverse vegetables on the planet. “We know artichokes can be intimidating, which is why we created formats outside of the provincial category of canned and jarred artichokes that are premium-quality, simple-to-prepare, tasty, and available at any time of the year,” said Kalandadze.

Currently, consumers can find Cynara’s versatile products via e-commerce platforms, Thrive Market and Amazon. Cynara will also be launching and displaying their Artichoke Chyps, and Artichoke Delights at Albertsons and Safeway locations across New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas and Arizona in early December 2021.

To learn more about Cynara USA, Inc., please visit www.cynara.net/en. For recipe inspiration and company news, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.