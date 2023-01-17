Ocean Mist Farms Announces Volume Update On Winter Artichoke Harvest

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms is expecting an outstanding 2023 winter artichoke season with abundant volume and excellent quality throughout February and early March. In time to meet shopper demand around healthy eating choices, as well as being a staple ingredient in comfort food during the winter months, this increased supply of artichokes provides retailers an opportunity for a seasonal boost in category sales.

Ocean Mist Farms winter artichoke crop is grown mostly in the Coachella Valley, with smaller volumes coming from farms in Baja, Mexico. The strong volume of artichokes is due in part to growing conditions, with few weather-related interruptions in Coachella. Quality is excellent, with the crop showing an abundance of larger sizes.

“We are expecting excellent quality, with sizes peaking at mostly 12’s and 18’s,” said Ben Wilson, Ocean Mist Farms Artichoke Commodity Manager. “After a smaller than normal holiday crop, our winter crop will provide retailers with excellent promotional opportunities, especially on our largest sizes.”

Ocean Mist Farms will be supporting retail partners during this heavy supply season with a full assortment of merchandising tools, including Ocean Mist Farms’ eye-catching stand-alone display units. The company will also be running a national consumer promotion supported by a strong digital media presence and collaborations with popular food influencers. With this increase in volume just a few weeks away, now is the time for retailers to begin setting up artichoke ads and winter promotions for their shoppers.

“We know this holiday season brought its own set of weather-related challenges for retailers when it came to receiving their supply,” said Rick Bravo, VP of Sales & Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “We very much look forward to working with our retail partners and those looking for additional artichoke volume in their stores during our February and March peak harvest.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2023 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.