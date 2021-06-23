Dandy Celery Launches “Summer Snacking Games” Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. — Dandy®, a leading grower of fresh celery, has teamed up with Fresh Cravings to launch the “Summer Snacking Games” Sweepstakes, elevating different veggie and dip combinations along with a chance to win big!

Now through August 11th, shoppers are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to take home one of three prizes chosen specifically with the Athlete, Foodie and Host in mind. Three separate winners will be selected at the end of the promotion and contacted via email the week of August 16th.

PRIZES* INCLUDE:

*Each winner will also be awarded Fresh Cravings and Dandy Produce samples.

The promotion includes an interactive poll on the website where consumers can vote for their favorite Dandy veggie and Fresh Cravings dip combination, and can check back daily to see who is in the running to be the summer snacking champion.

“We always look forward to engaging with our fans and promoting healthier snacking while offering them fun, interactive ways to win popular prize items,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing for Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’re excited to bring the summer snacking games to life with Fresh Cravings and look forward to seeing what dip and veggie combination wins!”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes HERE, and are encouraged to follow Dandy Produce on social media (@DandyFreshProduce) for additional opportunities to win through flash promotions on Instagram. For more information on the brand and recipe inspiration, visit www.dudafresh.com and follow the brand on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

#  #  #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

