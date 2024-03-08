Delbert Bland Inducted into the Vidalia Onion Hall of Fame

Glennville, Georgia – The Vidalia Onion Committee proudly announced the induction of Delbert Bland, Founder of Bland Farms, into the prestigious Vidalia Onion Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, February 10, honoring Delbert’s outstanding contributions to the Vidalia onion industry.

Established in 1991, the Vidalia Onion Hall of Fame annually recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the growth and success of the Vidalia onion. Delbert Bland was selected for this honor based on his unwavering commitment to promoting and protecting the Vidalia onion brand.

“Delbert Bland has been a pioneer and advocate for the Vidalia Onion,” said Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms and son of Delbert Bland. “His father, Raymond Bland, started a small 50-acre farm over 75 years ago. In 1974, when my dad graduated from high school, they formed the company – Bland Farms. My dad planted the first five acres of Vidalia onions in 1982 and has since transformed Bland Farms into a household name known for quality Vidalia Onions.”

Delbert Bland’s contributions to the Vidalia onion industry are numerous, including his role in establishing a federal marketing order and legislation for the Vidalia onion district. He was also the first to introduce Vidalia onions in a 40lb bag, and pioneered a successful mail-order business that helped popularize Vidalia onions across the country.

In his acceptance speech, Delbert Bland expressed gratitude to his family, saying, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how many onions you sell or how much land you own… it’s who you love and who loves you. I am blessed by the ones that love me.”

Sandra Bland, Delbert’s wife, acknowledged the impact the Vidalia onion industry has on her life, calling it “one of life’s greatest blessings.”

Cliff Riner, Chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee, praised Delbert’s induction, stating, “There is no higher honor we can bestow on an individual than inducting someone into the Vidalia Onion Hall of Fame”

Delbert Bland’s legacy will forever be enshrined in the history of the Vidalia onion.

For more information about the Vidalia Onion Hall of Fame and this year’s inductee, visit www.vidaliaonion.org.

About Bland Farms

Head-quartered in Glennville, Georgia, Bland Farms is the largest year-round grower, packer, and shipper of sweet onions and is an industry-recognized name for Vidalia® Sweet Onions. Bland Farms represents almost one-third of all Vidalia® onions marketed.