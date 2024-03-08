USDA Seeks National Hass Avocado Board Nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for the Hass Avocado Board to fill seats for eight members whose terms expire Oct. 31, 2024. Nomination applications are due April 1. Appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning Nov. 1, 2024, and ending Oct. 31, 2027.

The Hass Avocado Board is seeking nominees for:

Four domestic producers:

Two producer members.

Two producer alternate members.

Four importers:

Two importer members.

Two alternate importer members.

Nominees may seek nomination to the board for all open seats for which they are eligible.

Applications are available at hassavocadoboard.com, or by contacting Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director, Hass Avocado Board at (949) 341-3250 or by email at ee@hassavocadoboard.com or Kelly M. Robertson, Marketing Specialist, USDA at (202) 720-8085 or by email at kellym.robertson@usda.gov .

The current 12-member board includes seven producer members, two importer members, and three producer or importer members who serve in swing seats. Each member has an alternate More information about the board is available on the Hass Avocado Board webpage on the AMS website.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.