DMA Solutions Launches “Self Smarter” Podcast

DALLAS – DMA Solutions, a marketing agency serving the fresh produce, better-for-you foods, restaurant, and floral industries, officially announces the launch of the Self Smarter podcast. The podcast, which airs new episodes each Monday, is co-hosted by the company’s Founder & CEO, Dan’l Mackey Almy, and President, Megan Zweig.

While most fresh produce industry professionals know Almy and Zweig as marketing experts, this conversation-centric podcast is geared toward leadership, personal, and professional growth. The podcast equips listeners with resources and tools to be more effective leaders inside or outside of the office.

“Launching this podcast has been a dream of ours for some time,” said Almy. “We’re passionate about elevating the conversation of self-awareness and personal growth within our society as well as within our industry. Each week we’ll be sharing what we’ve studied and applied throughout our leadership journey to help listeners become ‘Self Smarter’ quicker than we did.”

With 12 episodes available now, Mackey Almy and Zweig cover topics surrounding team culture, trust, and resources like the Enneagram and The Ideal Team Player. The published episodes include:

#1: Why Self Smarter

#2: The Culture Conundrum

#3: Our Culture

#4: Let’s Talk About Trust

#5: Why You Need to Read Atlas of the Heart Now

In upcoming episodes, listeners will continue to hear leadership lessons and solutions as well as benefit from guest episodes featuring fellow leaders, speakers, and authors.

The Self Smarter podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, and RSS. For more information and to stay up to date on current episodes, visit selfsmarterpodcast.com, or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions is a marketing agency serving fresh produce, better-for-you foods, restaurants, and floral industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DMA provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their client’s individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, the company’s work, and its team of marketers, visit dma-solutions.com and The Core Blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.