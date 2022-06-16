DNO Celebrates the School Year with First-Ever Yearbook

COLUMBUS, OH — As schools finish the academic year, DNO Produce (DNO) released its own yearbook to celebrate fruits, veggies, and the team of humans behind them. Enjoy the yearbook on DNO’s LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and website on June 16.

The publication parallels a traditional school yearbook featuring DNO associates and their fruit and veggie “classmates.” Pages include team sports like “restack and field,” class superlatives, and senior shout-outs. An address “from the principal” (also known as company President and COO Alex DiNovo) touts this school year’s highlights. Check out the “sponsors page” with tongue-in-cheek ads for fake businesses like “Cauliflower Area Technical College,” which promises prospective students the same ubiquity of the cruciferous vegetable. Look twice, and you’ll find cameo advertisements from iFoodDS and the International Fresh Produce Association.

“It’s no secret that fruits and vegetables are key for the health and development of children,” said Marissa Dake, DNO Director of Communications. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with them! Our team came up with some clever ways to give the nod to our school nutrition partners and send them off for the summer with a laugh.”

School meals are often the healthiest meals of the day for children. DNO is committed to making healthy options easy for students by offering fresh-cut produce that supports the needs of their food service providers and elevating the importance of child nutrition.

###

About DNO Produce: Committed to Healthy Made Easy, DNO Produce is a fresh-cut produce processor and produce distributor based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1989, the family-owned company provides fresh, healthy, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables across the Midwest. DNO’s FRESHEALTH product line offers individually packaged produce for school nutrition programs, food service operations, retail grab-n-go, and meal kit offerings. Learn more at www.dnoproduce.com.