DNO Debuts Refreshed Brand Look

COLUMBUS, OH— DNO showcases brand refresh through new logos, clean and fresh colors and simple imagery and illustrations to share the fun, fresh and healthy brand.

The leadership team evaluated the brand assets earlier in the year and determined a refreshed look was a part of the overall growth strategy for the company moving forward. The team collaborated with SketchBlue to create a refined brand palette that was unique to the quality and convenience that DNO Produce is all about.

“We wanted to create a stronger, simpler brand image that aligns with the fresh high quality produce we offer.” said Alex DiNovo, President of DNO. “This refresh has created an opportunity for the DNO and Freshealth brands to more clearly connect the fresh and fun side of our business with consumers.”

New DNO and Freshealth logos use vibrant green, blue and purple hues for a crisp, clean appeal. Freshealth fresh-cut individually packaged fruits and vegetables will have a clean look allowing the natural colors of the produce to shine. Produce photography and illustrations will be introduced into the website design and future print and digital advertising opportunities as well. The company owned fleet of trucks will also receive a makeover with new color wraps.

###

About DNO Produce:

Providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions has been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. The FRESHEALTH and FRESHEALTHKids fresh-cut products offer individually packed produce options for school food programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoinc.com. Insta: @DNOProduce, Facebook: DNO Produce