King Arthur Flour, Now King Arthur Baking Company, Rebrands to Celebrate Commitment to Baking

NORWICH, Vt — The country’s oldest flour company is now King Arthur Baking Company. The rebrand of King Arthur Flour reflects what the company has always been: a company of bakers who believe in the power of baking to forge community and bring joy. The new logo, which features a wheat crown, celebrates the brand’s commitment to baking.

Since its start in 1790, King Arthur has evolved from America’s first flour company to the leading baking resource, providing bakers with hundreds of ingredients, baking mixes, and tools, and a thousands-strong library of free recipes and resources. In recent months, baking has become a national pastime, with 80 percent of infrequent bakers – those who previously baked a few times a year – now baking at least a few times a month. King Arthur responded rapidly to keep bakers baking by placing an enhanced focus on its already robust baking education resources, refreshing its digital presence to better engage bakers and fulfill direct to consumer sales, and introducing a new 3-pound bag of flour to get product to consumers faster. These shifts have empowered the brand to introduce baking to more people than ever before, and to engage with bakers everywhere in a meaningful and educational way.

“King Arthur has always been a baking company at heart. The rebrand reaffirms our belief in the power of baking, and our commitment to inspiring bakers through every single touchpoint including our teaching and our products,” said Karen Colberg, King Arthur Baking Company’s Co-CEO. “Our mission is rooted in building stronger communities, fostering the connections that come from baking and sharing. The new positioning as a baking company will enable us to continue to grow and welcome all bakers, from passionate life-long bakers to beginners.”

The King Arthur Baking Company rebrand is the product of a rigorous 18-month brand research and creative strategy process, centered on our commitment to sharing the love and joy of baking.

“We set out to design a logo that’s equal parts premium, authentic, and joyful to reflect the essence of the brand and strengthen the emotional connection bakers have with us. The logo, combined with our name change, harnesses who we are. We are bakers and we revel in the joy of baking,” said Ruth Perkins, Senior Creative Director at King Arthur Baking Company.

To celebrate the rebrand, King Arthur Baking Company is launching the Bake Joy campaign. Consumers can share photos of their baking creations with Bake Joy GIFs and stickers on social media or try out the new Crown filter on Facebook and Instagram, because when you bake, you bake joy.

The new logo and company name are officially live on the King Arthur Baking Company website and new product packaging will be rolling out in stores throughout the fall.

About King Arthur Baking Company:

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur’s superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more. Follow King Arthur Baking Company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.