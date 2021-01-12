Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Limited Voluntary Recall of Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit.

DescriptionUPCBest If Used By DateLot Code
Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad0-71430-00035-901-15-21B364016
B364017

This voluntary recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (egg) in Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.

p> The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, TX AND UT. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code and Best if Used by Date listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit with the exact UPC code, lot code and Best if Used by Date identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

