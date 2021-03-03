Dole Offers 10 Simple Ways to Get Your Fruits and Veggies During National Nutrition Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole is offering 10 of its best and easiest recipes – and recipe hacks – for getting your fresh fruits and vegetables during National Nutrition Month in March and throughout 2021’s designation by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables.

The USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 advises adults to eat between five and 13 servings of fruits and vegetables a day depending on age, gender, physical activity, and overall health. But whether from lack of time, a lack of culinary imagination or some other cause, Americans aren’t even meeting the minimums.

Culled from its extensive web-based library of fruit-and-vegetable-based recipes, special-occasion dishes, serving suggestions, research and trends, Dole’s 10 top recipe suggestions seek to improve overall nutritional health while arming parents with globally inspired flavors, ingredients, and entrée and side dish choices.

Dole is supporting its first set of National Nutrition Month recipes, which target breakfast and lunch, with a social media and video campaign that also suggests healthier alternatives to popular dishes like pizza and pasta.

1. Not Your Everyday Smoothie. Plantains and Sweet Potatoes as a morning pick-me-up? Dole’s Pineapple, Plantain and Sweet Potato Smoothie makes it a tasty, low-fat possibility. (20 min. total prep time; 6 ingredients; Vegetarian and Gluten-Free)

2. A Fresh Take on a Childhood Favorite. This One Pot Broccoli Cauliflower Cheddar Chickpea Mac sneaks an extra veggie into the sauce. (30 min. total prep time; 12 ingredients; Vegetarian and Vegan)

3. Stir-Fry Satisfaction. Make your own takeout with this Lemon-Ginger Spring Vegetable Sir-Fry featuring DOLE® Asparagus, Carrots, Broccoli, Baby Spinach, Tropical Gold Pineapple and Strawberries. The quinoa provides a high-protein substitute for rice. (30 min. total prep time; 14 ingredients; Vegetarian and Vegan)

4. Set it and Forget It. Yes, it takes 3 ½ hours in the slow-cooker, but this Pineapple Braised Slow Cooker Chicken with DOLE® Bell Peppers, Red Onion and Pineapple couldn’t be easier. (3.5 hour total prep time; 10 ingredients)

5. Plant-based Pasta without the Pasta Hangover. This Stewed Cauliflower Lentils over Spaghetti Squash satisfies the cold-weather craving for pasta without the pasta hangover. (45 min. total prep time; 9 ingredients; Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free)

6. Friday Fish Sticks Were Never Like This. These Breaded Salmon Nuggets with Spinach Cashew Dip feature a plant-based dip to keep dinner hands-on, healthy and fun. (35 min. total prep time; 13 ingredients)

7. Savory and Sweet with Aloha. Dole’s Hawaiian-Style Fried Cauliflower Rice adds Island flair to an already-trendy dish. (40 min. total prep time; 12 ingredients; Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free)

8. 10-min Gazpacho (Really)! Just empty the non-garnish ingredients of the DOLE® Southwest Salad Kit into a blender, add vegetable juice and blend to create Southwestern Gazpacho. Then watch it disappear. (10 min. total prep time; 6 ingredients; Vegetarian)

9. Go Big for Breakfast. Take advantage of 2020 research suggesting that a big breakfast can help you burn more calories throughout the day with this 6-Minute Egg Breakfast Bowl. (35 min. total prep time; 10 ingredients; Vegetarian and Gluten Free)

10. Just Desserts in the Morning. This Breakfast Banana Split with DOLE® Bananas, Blueberries, low-fat Greek yogurt and almond butter can’t wait for later. (10 min. total prep time; 10 ingredients; Vegetarian and Gluten-Free)

For hundreds of additional recipes, serving suggestions and interactive nutritional resources, plus details on Dole fresh fruit and vegetable products, visit www.dole.com and Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.