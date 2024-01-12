Dole Kicks Off a Busy Year of Health and Hunger-Relief Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company has inaugurated a busy year of health, wellness and hunger-relief initiatives by extending its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a campaign of Share Our Strength, committed to ending hunger and poverty, for a third consecutive year in 2024. The company’s alliance with the national nonprofit began in summer 2020 in response to the impact of COVID-19 when schools closed and millions more U.S. children were left facing hunger.

Dole’s ongoing work with No Kid Hungry includes nutrition education, fundraising support and at-retail initiatives to help the thirteen million kids in the U.S. who are living with hunger to have access to three healthy meals a day.

The produce leader is also the presenting sponsor of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, an influencer-based health and wellness fundraising initiative designed to rally the nation’s top fitness and nutrition experts to host health-related livestream classes and web-based instruction throughout January. In addition to sponsoring the program, Dole is encouraging its own partner bloggers and influencers to inspire their followers to get fit and give back in the New Year by donating to No Kid Hungry.

The renewed collaborations with No Kid Hungry are part of a milestone year for Dole that will include virtual health and wellness workshops, new brand ambassadors, dozens of new, produce-based recipes and local and national celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of DOLE® Bananas.

“We’ve been honored to work alongside No Kid Hungry over the past three years in their quest to ensure that every child in the U.S. gets the healthy food they need to thrive,” said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company’s director of corporate communications. “While we’ve made some great strides together, there is still much work to do to fulfill both organizations’ goals of addressing hunger and food insecurity for children.”

“At Dole, we are committed to providing the tools for a happy, healthy, balanced life for all – and the . sponsorship of Get Fit in particular allows us to set a healthy, active tone for 2024 while helping to support the most vulnerable throughout the year,” added Goldfield.

“Access to healthy food unlocks so much opportunity for our nation’s kids. When kids have access to three meals a day, they can dream big and have a bright future,” said Carla Warner, senior director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “That’s why we’re so incredibly grateful to Dole and our other Get Fit partners, as well as the many fitness, health and wellness experts hosting ‘Get Fit for No Kid Hungry’ livestream classes this January to help raise awareness and funds to connect kids to the food they need. Together, we can get fit, give back and make sure kids across the country have access to the fuel they need to grow up healthy and strong.”

Active in the health and wellness blogger and influencer space since 2009, Dole recruited several Get Fit for No Kid Hungry influencers participating in the 2022 and 2023 programs. The company is encouraging its millions of social media followers, employees, customers, Dole Nutrition News e-newsletter subscribers, growers, retailers and other industry partners to contribute to the effort.

For more information about Dole’s partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit the nonprofit’s Dole partner and Get Fit for No Kid Healthy pages www.NoKidHungry.org/GetFit.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org