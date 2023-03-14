Dole Produces Something Fresh For Those Filling Out Their Traditional March Brackets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This year, Dole Food Company is making it easier for sports fans filling out their NCAA basketball tournament brackets to score their daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

The global fresh produce provider is hosting Dole Fruit and Veg Tournament Brackets, a competition between iconic produce-rich recipes inspired by the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. According to rules announced today, Dole social media followers will decide the winners of three rounds of head-to-head matchups between widely popular dishes made with eight of the company’s best-selling fruits and vegetables: apples; avocados; bananas; brussels sprouts, cauliflower, pineapple; romaine lettuce and strawberries.

The eight competing recipes are among some of the most-downloaded dishes in Dole’s vast online recipe library. Participants can vote for their favorites and check results on Dole’s Facebook and Instagram pages from March 13-April 2, 2023. The dish receiving the most votes in the final competition during the week of March 27 will be crowned Produce Recipe Champion for 2023.

1. Tangy Cran Apple Crisp (Apples): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/tangy-cran-apple-crisp

2. Spicy Habanero Pineapple Guacamole (Avocados): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/spicy-habanero-pineapple-guacamole

3. Loaded Banana Bread (Bananas): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/loaded-banana-bread

4. Little Boo Brussels Sprouts Bites (Brussels Sprouts): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/little-boo-brussels-sprouts-bites

5. Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Cauliflower): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/air-fryer-buffalo-cauliflower-bites

6. Grilled Pineapple Fries with Avocado-Sriracha Dip (Pineapples): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/grilled-pineapple-fries-with-avocado-sriracha-dip

7. Southwest Caesar Chicken Salad (Romaine Lettuce): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/southwest-caesar-chicken-salad

8. Chocolate Dipped Strawberries (Strawberries): https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/chocolate-dipped-strawberries

“Since nearly every fruit and vegetable has a corresponding beloved recipe, we thought it would be fun to pit these iconic Dole dishes against each other to see which scores the most points with fans,” said Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager. “It’s part of our ‘Healthier by Dole’ series designed to show that a produce-rich diet can be tasty, accessible and a regular part of everyday and special celebrations.”

“Of course, the only way to know for sure which fruit or vegetable dish is best is to prepare all eight, invite your friends and make it a watch party,” she added. “And no one has to know they’re healthy.”

To access the hundreds of other winning Dole recipes, plus healthy-living tips and inspiration, go to www.dole.com.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole plc is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.