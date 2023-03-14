JOH Welcomes New Account Managers

JOH Welcomes Dea Calkins to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH welcomes Dea Calkins as the newest Account Manager in our Great Lakes Division.

Dea joins JOH with over 25 years of experience maximizing sales and profitability for clients and customers. Her background includes sales and marketing, category management, space management and media buying. Dea is known for creating unique solutions to business challenges and simplifying complex concepts into actionable plans.

“Dea will bring tremendous value to the Great Lakes team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “In addition to her experience and knowledge, she has established many great industry relationships over the years. Welcome to the JOH family!”

Dea and her husband, Dave, have four children and four grandchildren. She enjoys reading, cooking, listening to music, attending concerts and spending time with her family and friends (especially her grandbabies). She can be reached at dcalkins@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Jacob Tuma to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is thrilled to welcome Jacob Tuma to our team as an Account Manager in the Great Lakes Division.

Jacob joins JOH with several years of experience in sales and marketing. Jacob started as a Retail Project Director and then transitioned into a Key Account Manager role. In his last position, he was a Customer Manager where he developed and nurtured relationships with his clients and customers.

“We are excited to welcome Jacob to our growing Great Lakes team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “He is a phenomenal talent who will undoubtedly help our clients and customers grow.”

Jacob lives in Crystal, Minnesota. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, skiing, running, fishing and spending time with his dog, Ori. We are excited to welcome Jacob to our growing Great Lakes team. He can be reached at jtuma@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Ed Varjian to the Metro Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is happy to welcome Ed Varjian to our Metro Division as an Account Manager.

Ed joins JOH with more than a decade of experience in sales and marketing. In previous roles, he was responsible for developing and growing sales for various clients and customers in the grocery, frozen and dairy categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our team,” said Doug Parker, EVP, Grocery, Frozen & Dairy, Metro Division. “He has been very successful at growing clients and customers. We are excited to see what Ed will bring to the JOH family. Welcome to the team!”

Ed enjoys spending time with his twin 16-year-old daughters, visiting the Jersey Shore, boating, movies and music. He can be reached at evarjian@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.