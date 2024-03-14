Domenick “Cookie” Bianco Celebrated with Lifetime Achievement Award 

Fresno, CA – The California Table Grape Commission (commission) and the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) Boards of Directors recently honored Domenick “Cookie” Bianco with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the California table grape industry.

With a planned retirement from board leadership in 2025 at the age of 90, Bianco will have served on the commission board for 39 years, including as a member of the inaugural board in 1968. Anthony Vineyards, the company he and his brother Robert “Bobby” Bianco founded in 1972, has been a member of the California Fresh Fruit Association since 1975.

The joint resolution from the commission and CFFA notes that “Cookie is an icon in the table grape industry, someone who is revered for his passion and commitment, for his belief in taking the fight to the enemy – whoever that enemy might be – for his savvy survival skills which include living to fight another day, and for his belief in working with his neighbors and competitors through industry organizations.” The resolution expresses “deepest admiration for all that Cookie has achieved over a lifetime of hard work and for the examples he has provided of what it means to be of steadfast service to a family, a community of growers and employees, an industry, and a state.”