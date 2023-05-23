eatCleaner Fruit and Veggie Wash Receives EPA Safer Choice Label

IRVINE, Calif. — Grow Green Industries, Inc., the makers of eatCleaner® is proud to announce that our eatCleaner® Fruit and Veggie Wash products are now certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice program and have earned the Safer Choice label. Safer Choice is a voluntary EPA program that certifies cleaning and other products made with ingredients that are safer for people, pets and the planet.

Finding fruit and vegetable wash products with safer chemical ingredients that work efficiently and are lab-proven should be easy. That’s why Grow Green Industries, Inc. is partnering with EPA Safer Choice.

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with the EPA Safer Choice label program to certify our award-winning eatCleaner® products. This should give our customers and vendors a very high level of confidence on the ingredients, the claims and the validity of our products, having been rigorously vetted by the EPA program,” commented Mareya Ibrahim, CEO and founder, Grow Green Industries, Inc.

“eatCleaner® is the only product on the market that is patented and lab-proven to remove up to 99.99% of the non water-soluble chemical, fertilizer, dirt and pesticide residue while keeping produce out of the landfills. We have gone through extensive efficacy testing of our eatCleaner® products and the EPA Safer Choice label recognizes this by allowing us to make the claims we have on our packaging, including: Removes dirt and soil that can carry bacteria; Lifts pesticides, chemicals, wax and heavy metals; Keeps produce fresh up to 5x longer. eatCleaner® is also USDA biobased certified and is made with FDA GRAS ingredients,” added Ibrahim.

The Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. Every ingredient in products that carry the Safer Choice label is reviewed by EPA scientists to make sure certified products only contain the safest possible ingredients for people and the planet. Safer Choice-certified products are made with ingredients that won’t cause serious health problems, like cancer, and aren’t harmful to fish or waterways. Safer Choice also restricts volatile organic compounds to minimize indoor air pollution and associated respiratory concerns. Products with the label also use more sustainable packaging that doesn’t contain toxic chemicals, like heave metals.

Look for eatCleaner® Fruit and Veggie Wash with the Safer Choice label when you shop and find eatCleaner® at https://eatcleaner.com/collections/featured-products and on https://www.amazon.com/eatcleaner.

About Grow Green Industries, INC.

GGI, Inc. is a Southern California based company dedicated to eco solutions for better living and are the creators of a range of patented products for food service and home use, including eatCleaner® Fruit + Veggie Wash and Wipes; eatFresh-FC anti-browning powder and shelf life extension products; guardClean oral device cleansers and private label green cleaning products. Grow Green Industries, INC. is a certified minority woman-owned business based in Irvine, California.

About the EPA Safer Choice program:

Safer Choice incentivizes safer, greener chemistry by allowing companies to differentiate their products in the marketplace with the Safer Choice label. With thousands of certified products, the Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.