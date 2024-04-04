EFI Showcases and Supports Sustainable Farming Practices

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the capacity-building and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, is pleased to announce three upcoming sustainability offerings.

First, EFI is excited to premiere a new video: “Agriculture is Climate Work.” This video highlights the achievements of the Produce & Reduce pilot program on GoodFarms’ Santa Maria operation. The film beautifully engages all the senses and brings viewers up close to the work of harvesting strawberries. It also showcases the specific steps undertaken to reduce waste and the program’s impressive results. The premiere of this film will be held during a LinkedIn live event on April 11 at 1 pm PDT on EFI’s page.

Second, inspired by the success of the Produce & Reduce pilot program, EFI remains committed to assisting fresh produce grower-shippers to integrate sustainable practices into their operations. Following an industry-wide needs assessment, EFI developed “Sustainability 101,” a three-day virtual course that supports companies in coordinating and articulating their sustainability initiatives. That needs assessment revealed that 90% of surveyed companies identified internal coordination of sustainability efforts and effectively reporting those efforts to customers as their primary challenges.

“Sustainability 101 will cover everything that needs to happen in the company to embed sustainability into their business in meaningful ways,” said Lilian Autler, climate and workforce development manager for EFI. “It will also help address the most commonly cited need for growers-shippers to report those efforts to customers.” The Sustainability 101 course will be held on May 15, 16 & 21 from 10 am – 1 pm PDT. Interested attendees can find other details and a registration link at equitablefood.org/seminars.

Finally, on May 14 at 11 am PDT/ 2 pm ET, EFI will be offering a free webinar titled ‘How to Put Sustainability at the Heart of Your Brand,’ featuring learnings from the newly released Author Maisie Ganzler, a founding board member of EFI, drawing on three decades of experience leading a $1.7 billion corporation toward a more sustainable future. Ganzler will share applicable lessons for fresh produce companies as they develop and share their sustainable practices. She is currently releasing her new book “You Can’t Market Manure at Lunchtime: And Other Lessons from the Food Industry for Creating a More Sustainable Company.”

