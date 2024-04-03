Bellingham Seafood Processing Company Announces Closure, Putting Dozens of Locals Out of Work

Seafood processing company Bornstein Seafoods is closing its Bellingham headquarters, laying off about 70 local workers in the process.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the Washington State Employment Security Department on March 22, announcing the facility closure and approximately 72 layoffs in Bellingham. The company is also closing a facility in Newport, Ore.

“The Bellingham and Newport facilities are being consolidated into two other facilities we have in Oregon,” President and CEO Colin Bornstein stated in an email to The Bellingham Herald. “In terms of people, I don’t think we know exactly the count at this point, but roughly 70 from Bellingham and 28 from Newport. In terms of officially its last day, we are shooting for end of June, but there may be additional issues we will have to work through.”

The company will move operations from the Bellingham and Newport facilities to Astoria, Ore.

