Oregon Rejects Clatsop County’s Call For Mandatory Coronavirus Testing of Seafood Workers

Responding to concerns from Clatsop County, the Oregon Health Authority said the state will not recommend mandatory coronavirus testing for essential workers at seafood plants and other food processors.

Outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria and Pacific Seafood in Warrenton prompted Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, to call for mandatory, continuous testing paid for by businesses. In a June 2 letter to the state, he also called for more inspections and the contacts of confirmed cases to be able to self-quarantine for 14 days and be eligible for unemployment.

The outbreaks were directly tied to 38 of the county’s 46 coronavirus cases.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Astorian