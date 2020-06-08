Established Food Companies Lapping San Antonio’s CRE8AD8 in Food Box Program

With less than a month left to fulfill its $39 million contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver 750,000 food boxes to needy people, San Antonio events planning company CRE8AD8 has handed out just 685.

A San Antonio Food Bank spokesperson said Tuesday that several thousand boxes from CRE8AD8 are scheduled to arrive at the nonprofit this week, but industry mainstays remain skeptical that the company owned by Gregorio Palomino can fulfill the contract by the June 30 deadline.

Of the nearly 200 contracts the USDA awarded for its Farmers to Families Food Box Program nearly a month ago, a handful went to companies with little to no experience in food distribution, including CRE8AD8, while the agency rejected bids from firms with years of experience in the industry.

