Cape Breton Lobster Fishermen Struggle With Low Prices, Lack of Demand

Lobster fishermen in Cape Breton are struggling through the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

There is a lack of demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the price for lobster has dropped to $4.25 a pound. In some areas, buyers are restricting the amount they purchase from fishermen.

Marlene Brogan, the manager of Ballast Grounds Fisheries, a lobster buyer in North Sydney, said they’ve had to tell fishermen they can’t buy their catch some days.

